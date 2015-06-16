Azerbaijanis living in Germany launched flag campaign on the I European Games

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani flag is waving in Berlin, Dresden, Magdeburg, Tangerhütte, Zeitz, Leipzig and other cities for a few days.

The press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora said to Report, the Azerbaijanis living in these cities, hung the Azerbaijani flag from the balcony and roof of their houses in connection with "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

By means of this campaign, our compatriots voice their protest against biased position of the European Parliament in the last days, in general, European politicians and media against Azerbaijan due to the First European Games to and the protestors demonstrate their support to "Baku 2015".