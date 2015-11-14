 Top
    Azerbaijanis in France condemned terrorist attacks in Paris

    House of Azerbaijan in Paris adopted a declaration condemning the terrorist attacks committed in Paris on November 13

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Diaspora organization "House of Azerbaijan in Paris" adopted a declaration condemning the terrorist attacks committed in Paris on November 13.

    Report was told in the organization, the Azerbaijani community of France strongly condemned the attacks committed with exceptional cruelty.

    "These bloody attacks shocked us. Our sincere thoughts are with those, who have lost relatives and the wounded", the declaration says.

    The organization urges all those who are faithful to the principles of the republic to unite against terrorist organizations, unjustly hiding behind Islam.

    "House of Azerbaijan in Paris" also called for finding and punishing those responsible for the attacks.

