Azerbaijanis establish new media organization in Europe

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanis in Europe have established a news portal. The news portal was co-organized by Warsaw Azerbaijanis Union, Wroclaw Azerbaijan Society in Poland and the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The website posts news in Polish and Azerbaijani languages and is called AzPolNews (www.azpolnews.pl) The English version of the news portal is also planned in the future.

The news portal was established to create a total view of Azerbaijan's relations not only with Poland but also with Europe, in general. Hereinafter, it will be possible to follow news and interviews, details and reports about the activity of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Europe, as well as the activity of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in Europe.

Local reporters in Poland are working closely with the new website.

According to the committee, Azerbaijani youth representing various diaspora organizations, the Azerbaijani embassy in Poland and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora plan to initiate new joint projects in the field of information services in Europe.