Azerbaijani youths attacked in Poland

1 June, 2019 14:38

https://report.az/storage/news/26a170603ad6f14e368a3ca690ff508a/65cdaaec-9649-43f3-bec0-0877a87c2cb1_292.jpg On May 26, a drunken Russian group attacked Azerbaijani youths in Poland, Reportəs Europe bureau informs. As a result of attack, Zamig Rustamov and Kitabulla Gasimov were injured. The attackers left the scene. Azerbaijani youths are engaging in a small business in Poland.