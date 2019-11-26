Azerbaijani soldier stabbed in Georgia

An 18-year-old young man was stabbed in the Georgian city of Gori.

Local bureau of Report informs that the incident took place last night in the restaurant located in the city.

The young man, who sustained a stab wound in his abdominal, was on vacation from a military service when the incident happened.

According to local media, the stabbed soldier is an ethnic Azerbaijani from Marneuli region. Doctors assess his condition as critical. He was operated immediately.

The perpetrator of the stabbing was arrested in "hot pursuit".

A criminal case was initiated under the charges of "attempted murder", investigation is underway.