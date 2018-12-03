 Top
    Azerbaijani elected to post to replace dismissed Armenian in Ukraine

    Kiev. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Ukrainian Kickboxing Federation elected the new vice president during a regular meeting held in Chernivtsi.

    Kiev Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the deputy chairman of the United Diaspora of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis (UDUA), Elshad Rafig Ibrahimov, was elected to the post at the conference. Countrywide kickboxing competition was held in Chernivtsi ahead of the conference.

    Prior to this appointment, the post was held by Armenian native, was has recently been dismissed.

    Notably, Ibrahimov, who lives in Ukraine for many years and is a citizen of this country, is an active figure in business, sports and public life.

