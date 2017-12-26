Azerbaijani diaspora to support Putin’s candidacy in presidential election

© Dpa/Alexey Druginyn

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Federal National and Cultural Autonomy of Azerbaijanis in Russia (FNCA AzerRos) has made a decision to organize the headquarter of supporters of candidacy of the Russian president Vladimir Putin in the upcoming election on March, 2018.

Report informs referring to the FNCA AzerRos website.

“Establishment of headquarter FNCA AzerRos shows the preparedness to full support of presidential candidate Vladimir Putin, as we see the large support of Russians to the course of head of state aimed at stable development of the country, protection of its interests on international arena, maintenance of peace and concord in multinational Russia. All Azerbaijanis who whom Russia became home have an opportunity to openly state their support to presidential candidate Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” said in a statement of FNCA AzerRos.

It was stressed that the headquarter will consist of representatives of public, creative intelligence, scientists, businessmen.

The Federal Council of FNCA called regional, local and public unions of Azerbaijanis to support the candidacy of Vladimir Putin in the upcoming presidential election.

The head of public organizations of Azerbaijanis from different regions of Russia are also willing to hold some events and activities in January, February and March in support of Vladimir Putin.