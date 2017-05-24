Azerbaijani diaspora participates in Turkish Day Parade in New York

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Crowded Turkish Day Parade was organized in New York in frames of the 36th Turkish Day and Festival in New York, US.

Report informs citing the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD), Turkish Consul General in New York Ertan Yalçın, Chairman of the Federation of Turkish American Associations Atilla Pak, the Federation Deputy Chairman, Vice President of the Azerbaijan New York Association and President of the American-Azerbaijan Cultural Centre Nadiya Zohra Sharifi and other society leaders and members attended the parade, which was organized by Turkish societies in the US.

Speaking at the event Nadiya Zohra Sharifi stressed that over 50 million of 200 milllion Turks in the world are Azerbaijanis. She said that the parade, which is held every year, gives a message of unity to the world and all Turks.

Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Uzbek and Crimean Turks also took part in the parade. Members of the Azerbaijani society living in US participated in the parade and waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags. The parade, starting from Madison Avenue in Manhattan ended in front of the UN headquarters.

Notably, Turkish Day Parade regarded as a symbol of unity and solidarity of Turkish societies in the USA.