Azerbaijani diaspora leader dies

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the regional office of the All-Russian Congress of Yaroslavl Oblast, a director of the firm "Mila", a well-known businessman Sohrab İbrahimov died at the age o 41 after a long illness. He died on April 9. The Report was told by the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Sohrab Ibrahimov was born on July 10, 1974 in Algulu village of Lachin region. He graduated from the law department of the Russian Academy of International Business and New Technologies. Sohrab Ibrahimov worked in a variety of positions in Yaroslavl and was engaged in business activity for many years.

He headed the regional office of the All-Russian Congress of Azerbaijanis Yaroslavl Oblast since January 2009. S.Ibrahimov played a major role in holding a number of events related to Azerbaijan and was closely involved in the organization of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the province.

In addition, the head of the diaspora was a member of the Councils of "United Russia" Party of Yaroslavl Oblast and the People's Assembly in Yaroslavl Oblast.

The father of three children will be buried in Baku.

Rest him in peace!