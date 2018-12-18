Azerbaijani Cultural Center established in London - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The newly created Azerbaijani Cultural Center has held its constituent meeting in Great Britain.

Report's bureau in UK reports that the meeting organized on the initiative of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora was held at the Azerbaijani embassy to UK.

The event was attended by embassy employees, representatives of the Azerbaijani community residing in England. The presentation about the future activity of the Center was demonstrated in the beginning of the event.

Vice president f the Center Sevil Aslanova spoke about the importance of the creation of the Center and thanked the Diaspora Committee. She noted that the Center is considered the first center in Great Britain: "By opening this center we sought to create a home, a center for Azerbaijanis living in England. The support in this work was provided by the Diaspora Committee. The center plans to engage in an extensive work. Here we will have a political, art, sports and youth club," she said.

The president of the center Hijran Stogden noted that the Center has already been registered in Great Britain.