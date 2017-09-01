Azerbaijani community in Moscow celebrating holy Eid al-Adha

Moscow. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani community in Moscow is celebrating holy Eid al-Adha.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, without having own premises for worship, Azerbaijani citizens celebrate the holiday in different places.

About 400 people performed prayer in the Iranian cultural center at the Iranian Embassy to Russia. The Islamic theologian Rashid Talibov spoke about the traditions of the holiday and wished peace for Muslims around the world.