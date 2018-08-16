Azerbaijani candidate will take part in elections to Latvian Saeima

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Asif Ibrahimov from Borchali district of Georgia will participate in next elections to the Latvian Saeima (Parliament). Report informs, candidacy of A.Ibrahimov, born in 1989, was registered.

A.Ibrahimov, who lives and works in Latvia since 1996, has been nominated by the country's Popular Social Democratic Party (SDP). SDP won last parliamentary elections.

Notably, Saeima holds next elections on October 6, this year.