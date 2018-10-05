Azerbaijani applicants hold action in front of Georgian Education Ministry

Tbilisi. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani applicants who were not admitted to high schools this year in Georgia held a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport in Tbilisi.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the rally participants held posters with slogans "Do not deprive us of the right to study in Georgian!", "The future of the country is in our hands, do not take our future!", "Give us the opportunity to study in Georgian universities!".

Young people said that they did not qualify for the university, even though they passed the minimum limit for admission to higher school.

Young people entered the building of the ministry with slogans in their hands and demanded a meeting with Mikheil Batiashvili.

Notably, although, about 500 Azerbaijani applicants scored the passing mark they were not accepted to the universities.