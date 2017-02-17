Azerbaijani and Turkish Diaspora launch Khojaly Committee in Netherlands

Baku. 17 February. RPOERT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Turkish Diaspora organizations have established the Khojaly Committee in Netherlands.

Report informs, President of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Cultural Association in Netherlands Ilhan Aşkın said.

I. Aşkın added that five committees in Netherlands will unite under name of Khojaly Committee: "25 years have passed since Khojaly tragedy. As every year we will commemorate victims of the tragedy in The Hague, February 26. "Motherland", Women's Association of the Netherlands, "Land of Fire" Society, Azerbaijan-Turkey Cultural Association in Netherlands, "One, Undivided and Democratic Union for Azerbaijan", "Europe-Azerbaijan Friendship Center" will commemorate Khojaly tragedy under the name of Khojaly Committee.

Witness of Khojaly tragedy, who lost her mother on that bloody night, author of many books and winner of state awards Sariyya Muslumgizi will share her painful memories with us. Pupils of Haaga school of Azerbaijan will perform poems. Khojaly story by head of "Land of Fire" society Firangiz Bagirova and short film about Khojaly by Sariyya Muslumgizi will be performed. An event organized by Azerbaijan-Turkey Cultural Association will start in Khojaly monument in The Hague and continue in theater De Vaillant.