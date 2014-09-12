​Azerbaijani Americans commemorate the victims of terroristic act on September 11

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Americans commemorated the victims of terroristic act on September 11, Report informs citing the statement of Azerbaijani American Council (AAC).

It is noted in the statement, that “Thirteen years ago, the United States and the world had experienced a horrific act of terror which resulted in a total of 2,977 innocent deaths.”

“Azerbaijan was among the first nations to respond to this vicious attack by opening its airspace and committing troops in support of the U.S. missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. And such response was not incidental. In the course of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with neighboring Armenia, many innocent Azerbaijanis also became victims of the acts of terror.”

“The September 11th attacks touched the lives of Azerbaijani-Americans as well,” Azerbaijani Americans Council stressed. In 2005, U.S. Marine, Lance Corporal Mourad Ragimov of San Diego, California lost his life in a helicopter crash during the U.S. operations in Iraq.

“In these difficult times, when America and the rest of the world continue to face various terror threats, from the Middle East to Eastern Ukraine, we join in remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and denounce terrorism in all forms”- AAC stated.