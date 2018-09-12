Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry and State Committee initiate joint project

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora have made a decision to carry out a joint activity.

Report informs that both state organizations have directed their recommendations and tasks with an official letter to the diplomatic missions and diaspora organizations in accordance with the new decision, which envisages joint participation in different events and processes on promoting the Azerbaijani truth in the world.

The letter states that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora are determined to promote Azerbaijani state and people abroad, ensure national interests and build work on cooperation and coordination on a higher level in future activities.

It is noted that besides rendering proper support by the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions to the events arranged by the State Committee in terms of effective organization of diaspora organizations and strengthening of our compatriots’ relations with historical homeland, it is also important to tighten the relations between the indicated organization and our compatriots. Mutual and cooperative partnership will further expand opportunities for universal goals.

Recalling that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev appointed a new head to the State Committee, the letter also states the necessity of conducting activity in a mutually coordinated format in this direction in order for a more effective work with the diaspora in their accredited diplomatic corps.

Notably, according to the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev, Fuad Muradov was appointed chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in April this year. Following the appointment, the State Committee held meetings in a number of countries in co-ordination with the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad, as well as introduced novelties in centralizing and diaspora and lobbying.

The first news on the decision about the joint activity of the Foreign Ministry and the State Committee was posted on Open.az.