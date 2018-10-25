Azerbaijan represented at European Forum held in Germany

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Only Azerbaijan was represented among former Soviet countries at the European Forum (Europaforum im Palais) held in Magdeburg, Germany. Report informs that Azerbaijan was represented at the forum by Yashar Niftaliyev ,Chairman of the Azerbaijani-German Cultural Society and World Boxing Committee Haydar Aliyev – WBCA.

The forum participants discussed a number of issues covering Europe, in particular ethnic communities living on the continent, and decisions were made.

Within the forum, Niftaliyev met with European Minister of Saxony-Anhalt Germany, Rainer Robra and expressed his satisfaction with the recent activation of the Azerbaijanis in Germany. She thanked the Azerbaijanis for participating in global events in Germany. Yashar Niftaliyev informed about the diaspora formation n in Europe, as well as in Germany in the recent months with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Mubariz Aslanov