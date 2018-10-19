Azerbaijan represented at alliance meeting of ethnic minorities in Germany

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Alliance meeting on ethnic peoples living in the country was held in Magdeburg, Germany.

Report informs that Chairman of the Azerbaijani-German Cultural Society and World Boxing Committee Haydar Aliyev - WBCA Yashar Niftaliyev attended the meeting. He participated in the alliance meeting on behalf of the organizations he represent.

Plans of ethnic peoples for 2019 were discussed at the meeting. Joint projects by the organizations of ethnic people were also included into the agenda and the ideas on joint cooperation were supported.

Niftaliyev also spoke about the recent activities of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Germany, especially in Europe and the great support by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora in Azerbaijan in this regard.