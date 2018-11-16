Azerbaijan Diaspora Committee meets with Azerbaijanis living in California

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan met with the Azerbaijanis living in California, activists of diaspora organizations as part of their visit to the United States.

Report informs citing the press service of the Committee that a number of video materials featuring the diaspora policy of the Azerbaijani state and the work of the State Committee in the last 6 months were demonstrated at the meeting held at Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Los Angeles. Then Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev welcomed the participants and informed about the Azerbaijani community in California and cooperation with this community. He noted that today, the strengthening of the Azerbaijani community in California, where more than one million Armenians live, is of great importance. Head of the delegation, chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov spoke about the main directions, expectations and goals of the diaspora policy of Azerbaijan state. The head of the State Committee also spoke about the meetings and the work done with the Diaspora representatives in the past 7 months. Speaking about coordination councils of Azerbaijanis, the Chairman of the State Committee informed about cooperation with state agencies dealing with diaspora policy of different countries, meetings with diaspora leaders of friendly nations, works done for promotion of our national cultural heritage and Azerbaijani realities, as well as about future plans of the Committee. The questions by our compatriots were responded, as well as their concerns and proposals on diaspora activities were heard during the meeting. Relevant agreements were reached on a more effective directions pf activity of our compatriots living in the United States.