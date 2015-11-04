Azerbaijan attends Oslo World Music Festival

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan attended the Oslo World Music Festival for the first time in the capital of Norway. According to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, 300 artists from all corners of the world play different concert venues at the six-day festival, Report informs.

At the Festival, Azerbaijan`s mugham singer, People's Artist Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova gave a solo concert in Jacob's Church, one of the most prominent venues in Oslo. Norwegian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bard Ivar Svendsen, local musicians, arts and cultural figures, representatives of Diaspora and Azerbaijani students studying there attended the concert organized in collaboration with Norwegian Azerbaijanis Youth Organization (NAYO), House of Oslo-Azerbaijan and the organizing committee of the festival.

Speaking at the event, the head of Oslo-Azerbaijan House Ramil Aliyev expressed confidence in future promotion of Azerbaijani music at international events.