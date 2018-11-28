Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France celebrates 20th anniversary solemnly

Paris. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France celebrated their 20th anniversary in the French capital.

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs that members of the French Parliament, social and political, cultural, art figures and other guests attended the jubilee ceremony of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France held with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France.

Jan Peren, the founder of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, first French ambassador to Azerbaijan, spoke about the difficulties that he faced 20 years ago while establishing the association. Ambassador said: "At that time, Azerbaijan was little-known in France, so France-Azerbaijan relations were not on the satisfactory level. Today, Azerbaijan has a lot of friends in France, relations between the two countries are developing properly and Azerbaijan is already recognized in France. "The ambassador emphasized that he faced obstacles by the Armenian lobby since the creation of the association and has successfully overcome them."

Jean-Francois Mancel, President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, thanked Azerbaijani friends for support to Azerbaijan and standing by Azerbaijani side in difficult times. He said that as previously the association will continue its activity at the same dynamic level in strengthening friendship between France and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, members of Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France stated that they initiated glorious job as promoting Azerbaijan's reality, geopolitical position, difficult history, legendary nature, rich culture in France and will continue their activities.