Another project on showing Karabakh realities to world launched

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Cooperation Council of Turkic Diaspora centers will implement the project "Karabakh realities". The Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, Ramil Hasanov said it to Report.

According to him, one of the aims of establishing Diaspora centers is to show the realities of Karabakh to the world.

First Diaspora center of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States will open on December 24. In addition, it is planned to open Diaspora centers in USA, Germany and France.

R.Hasanov stated that member states of the Council always support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh being of historical territory of Azerbaijan: "The heads of the member states of the Council always support the solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by means of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders."