    Ankara hosting 3rd session of Turkic Council's heads of state structures on diaspora affairs - PHOTO

    Istanbul. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish capital Ankara is hosting the third session of the heads of state structures on diaspora affairs of the Turkic Council.

    Report's Turkish bureau informs that at the session organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov.

    Secretary General of the Turkic Council Bagdad Amreev provided information about the issues on the agenda of the session. He noted that important decisions will be made at the session regarding enhancement of cooperation between the state structures in charge of the Diaspora affairs and adoption of a single strategy.

    Turkey's Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy noted that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as Turkey and Kazakhstan for development of cooperation and exchange of experience in this area by the Turkic speaking countries.

    Notably, as part of the event, Turkey's Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy held bilateral meetings with heads of the state structures on diaspora affairs. 

