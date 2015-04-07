Andorran Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Andorran Prime Minister Antoni Marti will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the Third Global Open Society Forum in Baku on April 27-30. Report was told by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Antoni Marti will participate in the discussion of global problems within the framework of the forum and hold several meetings organized by the Nizami Gancavi International Center with the support of the State Committee for Work.

A number of issues on the conflicts in the region, energy security, inter-religious dialogue, the role of women in maintaining peace will be discussed in the Third Global Open Society Forum devoted to "The restoration of confidence in the new world order".