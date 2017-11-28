All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress officially abolished

Moscow. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Supreme Court of Russia rejected the cassation appeal of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (WAC) on the decision of the court of first instance and the Appeals Board of the Armed Forces on the abolition of the WAC, Russia bureau of Report News Agency informs.

Thus, Supreme Council of Russia confirmed the decision of the Ministry of Justice of Russia to exclude the WAC from the state register of legal entities and in fact, the loss of the status of legitimacy.

Notably, All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress was established in 2001.

The Ministry of Justice of Russia earlier applied to the Supreme Court for its liquidation, citing violation of the laws of the country as basis. On the basis of this appeal, the Supreme Court of Russia liquidated the registration of the WAC, May 15.

On September 19, the Appeal Board of the Supreme Court of Russia rejected the complaint of the Supreme Court of Appeal, leaving the decision of the court of first instance in force. On November 2, the Supreme Arbitration Court filed a cassation appeal against the decision of the Arbitration Court and the Appeal Board.