Albanian President will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Bujar Nishani and his wife Odeta Nishani will attend 5th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 16-17.

Report was informed in press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD).

Information says Albanian president will address attendants at opening ceremony of the forum entitled “Future of foreign relations: power and interests”. Forum participants will discuss topics – future of transatlantic ties, fighting terrorism, China’s role in international relations, future of Europe, threats to international security posed by populism and extremism.

Presidents of several countries, former heads of states and governments, famous political and public figures will attend the forum organized by International Center Nizami Ganjavi and supported by the State Committee.

Notably, Bujar Nishani, who was elected as President of Albania on July 24, 2012, attended 4th Global Baku Forum and addressed participants at opening ceremony.