Albanian President will pay visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Albanian President Ilir Meta will attend the 6th Global Baku Forum on March 15-18, supported by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Report was informed in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

It was noted that for this purpose, Albanian President plans to visit Azerbaijan. He is expected to attend panel discussions on the geopolitical situation in Balkans.The event will also focus on topics such as peace and security in the Middle East, the growing role of youth in social and political life in modern times.

The forum is expected to be attended by more than 10 presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers along with I. Meta.

At the same time, about 500 guests, including former presidents and members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, well-known public and political figures, are expected to attend the event.

Notably, former Albanian presidents Rexhep Meidani, Sali Berisha, Bamir Topi are members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and are represented at previous forums and other meetings of the organization.

Ilir Meta is the Albanian President since April last year, he has earlier served as Albanian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Parliament Speaker.