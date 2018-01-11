Ahmet Aghaoglu's grandson buried in Istanbul

© Report

Istanbul. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ One of the famous ideologists of Turkic world and Azerbaijan Ahmet Aghaoglu's grandson, writer, translator Tektash Aghaoglu was buried today in Istanbul.

Turkish bureau of Report News Agency informs that farewell ceremony was held ahead of funeral. The farewell ceremony was attended by family members of deceased, relatives, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev, lawmakers of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and intellectuals.

According to wish of the deceased, his body was covered with red fabric. The writer’s son Ahmet Aghaoglu said his father and family was always bound to Azerbaijan: “We are Azerbaijani, we still feel the yearning of 100 years. My father was one of the important writers. His death is a big loss both for Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

After farewell ceremony funeral prayer was performed. Tektash Aghaoglu was buried in Feriköy family cemetery.