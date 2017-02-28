25 years of Khojaly tragedy commemorated in Great Britain

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ A commemorative event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held by the Aberdeen Azerbaijan Society functioning at the University of Aberdeen in the of Great Britain.

Report informs, the event brought together members of Society, the Azerbaijanis residing and educating in this country and public figures.

A moment of silence was observed for the victims of Khojaly genocide.

Chairman of Society, student of the Aberdeen University Kanan Aliyev spoke of the Kohjaly massacre perpetrated by the Armenian Armed Forces, calling it the crime against the humanity. He reminded that Khojaly genocide is one of the most terrible and tragic pages of Azerbaijan history that took the lives of 613 civilians. The death toll included 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly people. He reminded that upon the initiative of the national leader Heydar Aliyev the Azerbaijan government and Parliament took all possible steps to convey the truth about the Khojaly genocide and brutal actions, which were perpetrated by Armenian nationalists, to the international community.

Books and materials on the Khojaly massacre were distributed to participants of the event.