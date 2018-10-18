17-year-old Azerbaijani girl abducted in Georgia found

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 17-year-old Azerbaijani girl abducted from her house in Lambali village of Georgia's Sagareco district on October 12 has been found.

Report's local bureau informs citing the Georgian Interior Ministry that following the five-day search the girl named H.M. was found in Jandar village of the Marneuli district. It is noted that the girl has no health problems and is currently under the control of psychologists.

Investigative actions into the fact are currently underway.