Turkey makes a film with support of SOCAR

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ In Turkey will be filmed a story Bayburt people forced to leave their homes during the Russian occupation in the early XX century.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the scenario is based on the life story of Said Yavuz - grandfather of Kanan Yavuz, head of SOCAR Turkey, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). The film will cover the period of pre-occupation, occupation, migration and post-migration period of the hero's life.

K.Yavuz together with the director, screenwriter and film staging team conducts research in Bayburt, where the shooting will be held.

According to the director of the film Cem Akyoldash, the filming will last 8 weeks, during which will be made winter and summer scenes of the film: "The film will cast about 1 000 people, premiere will be held in February 2017".

Notably, shooting will begin in July of this year. The project is launched with the support of SOCAR.