Rare notes penned by composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov handed over to museum - PHOTO

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Rare notes penned by the founder of the national music, the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov handed over to the Documentary Sources fund of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that, these rare works are Cantata works formed on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Soviet power in Azerbaijan anthem established in 1930 and in 1934, on the eve of the 1000 anniversary of the great Iranian poet Firdovsy.