Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceremony will be held at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslum Magamayev on the occasion of Rafig Zeka Khandan's 75th anniversary.

Report was informed by the State Philharmonic.

The event will be taken place on November 25. The poet's creative activity will be discussed and the songs with lyrics written by a poet will be performed by singers at the anniversary ceremony.