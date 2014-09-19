Opening ceremony of Uzeyir Hajibayli 6th International Music Festival held in Baku

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of Uzeyir Hajibayli 6th International Music Festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism was held at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev.

Report informs, the ceremony was opened with the overture of a great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli’s “Koroghlu” opera performed by the State Symphonic Orchestra.

I.Brams’s concert works for the violin and orchestra and peoples’ artist of Azerbaijan Arif Malikov’s concert works for the piano and orchestra were performed at the ceremony.

The festival will last till September 28.

International Music Festival dedicated to the great composer, the founder of the Azerbaijan professional music Uzeyir Hajibayli is held every year since 2009 and well-known musicians, artistic ensembles, soloists and conductors participate at these concerts.