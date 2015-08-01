Michael Jackson's rhinestone glove auctions for $65,000

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ A rhinestone glove worn by Michael Jackson has sold for $64,850.

The stunning piece of pop history received eight bids at Nate D Sanders' online sale, Report informs citing Russian media.

Jackson gave the glove to artist Paul Bedard in 1984. Bedard produced several murals at the singer's Neverland ranch.

The artist sold the glove on to a collector in 2005.

Jackson is famed for wearing single gloves, which helped boost the price of this lot. When asked about his penchant for lone gloves, Jackson once said: "Why one glove? Cooler than two."

The glove Jackson wore when he first performed the Moonwalk, in 1983, auctioned for $350,000 in 2009.

Jackson's large and loyal fan base ensures consistently strong prices for his artefacts.

A prototype Bad jacket, worn by Jackson ahead of shooting for the single's video and album, also sold last night, making $12,500.