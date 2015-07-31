Julia Roberts and Danny Moder headed for a divorce

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ After seeing Ben Affleck, 42, and Jennifer Garner, 43, end their decade-long relationship, are Julia Roberts, 47, and her husband, Danny Moder, 46, seem to be next, Report informs 'Hollywood Life' writes.

'After more than a dozen years as man and wife, the Pretty Woman actress and her hubby are reportedly close to breaking up. So sad", the magazine states.

Julia and Danny fell in love while they were working together on 2001’s The Mexican, as Danny was a cameraman and Julia was the film’s star. Now, Danny allegedly wants out of his marriage to Julia, according to a report in the Aug. 10 issue of OK Magazine.