EU probes Disneyland for alleged price discrimination

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union says, it is probing whether Disneyland Paris is overcharging customers from certain countries in breach of the bloc's laws.

The European Commission said it had received several complaints about the theme park east of the French capital, Report informs referring to Russian media.

The case comes just days after Disney was one of several Hollywood studios targeted in a separate investigation as part of a wider Commission crackdown on the unfair treatment of consumers.

"We are currently scrutinising a number of complaints, including several against Disneyland Paris," a European Commission spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP.

"The European Commission and European Consumer Centres frequently receive consumer complaints involving unjustified differences in treatment on the grounds of nationality or residence," which is banned under the services directive of EU law, the spokeswoman said.

"Too often, consumers seeking to buy services or goods in another member state are prevented from getting the best price," she added.

The Financial Times newspaper reported that Europe’s biggest amusement park was under investigation for overcharging British and German customers.

It said that Disney was charging French consumers 1,346 euros ($1,487) for a premium package while Britons were charged 1,870 euros and German visitors a whopping 2,447 euros.

France now has the responsibility to ensure that Disneyland Paris is complying with EU fair trading laws, an EU source said, adding that Brussels was expected to contact Paris about the case.