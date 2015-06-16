Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ On September 7, Azerbaijan ‘s Emil Afrasiyab Quartet will perform at the opening concert for the Festival de Jazz de Colmar. The concert is supported by The European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS).

Report informs, the concert will be broadcast on local television channel www.tv7.fr.

Emil Afrasiyab was born in Baku, Azerbaijan. From the age of three he became interested in music. He was accepted to Baku special music school named after Bulbul for gifted children and graduated at the age of 18.

In the course of his professional career as a performer he has participated in many international jazz festivals which culminated in him getting many awards.

In 2011 he was awarded the title of “Honored Artist of Azerbaijan”.