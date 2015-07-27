Daughter of later Whitney Houston dies aged 22

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, has died aged 22, Report informs citing BBC.

She passed away on Sunday surrounded by her family.

Brown was discovered unresponsive in a bathtub on 31 January and placed in a medically induced coma. She never regained consciousness.

She was moved to a hospice in the city of Duluth, Georgia, a month ago after her condition deteriorated.

Brown was the only daughter of Houston and R&B singer Bobby Brown.

Whitney Houston was found dead in a hotel bath in Los Angeles in 2012.