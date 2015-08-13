Billy Joel welcomes daughter into world

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ. Billy Joel and his wife, Alexis Joel, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, early Wednesday morning. Report informs citing the USA TODAY.

Her name is Della Rose.

The baby girl arrived at 2:40 a.m. weighing 3 kilograms 360 grams, Joel's rep, Claire Mercuri, confirms to USA TODAY. Della Rose is the first child for Alexis, 33, and the second daughter for Joel, 66. Joel is also dad to 29-year-old Alexa Ray, from his previous marriage to Christie Brinkley.

The couple were married in a surprise ceremony on July 4th at Joel's estate in Long Island. Joel and Alexis, an equestrian and a former Morgan Stanley executive, have been together since 2009.

Daughter Alexa attended the nuptials, presided over by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and shared a few snaps on Instagram.