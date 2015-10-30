 Top
    ​Baku to host Christmas Bazaar

    Guests can buy handmade gifts

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host Christmas Bazaar in Hyatt Regency on November 14, 2015.

    Report informs, on the event organized by Folkart, guests will get acquainted with the national culture of Azerbaijan, buy handmade products - carpets, silks, kalaghayi, jewelry, paintings, Christmas ornaments and decorations.

    One part of the collected funds will go to the maintenance and development of craftsmen and artists of Azerbaijan, engaged in hand made production of goods in the national style.

