Azerbaijani jazzman to join international festival in Poland

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani jazzman Elchin Shirinov will participate in the international Different Sounds Art'n'Music festival in Poland, Report informs.

The "Different Sounds" Festival is an art project aimed at music aficionados and enthusiasts of all related arts. Renowned for its quality and scope, it is a cyclic art event happening in Lublin since 2008. With time, Lublin's flagship Festival has become a truly international phenomenon.

Mirek Olszówka was the originator and director of the Festival. His beneficiaries alongside the City of Lublin as well as the closest coworkers of the late founder decided to continue organising the Festival in years to come. In 2013, The Workshops of Culture was appointed the official organiser of the Festival.