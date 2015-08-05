Azerbaijani artist attends international festival in Brazil

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Well-known Azerbaijani tar performer, Merited Artist Sahib Pashazade has participated in the International Art Festival in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Report informs.

He performed at the "Casa do Nucleo" center in Sao Paolo.

Prior to the start of the concert, director of the center Benjamin Taubkin introduced Sahib Pashazade to audience and gave information about Azerbaijan's rich culture and tar.

Pashazade spoke of Azerbaijan's history and culture. He noted that tar was included to UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2012.