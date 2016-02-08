Azerbaijan-Russia Friendship Bridge ends

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Moscow House of Nationalities hosted an award ceremony of the winners of art contest, Report informs.

The Azerbaijan-Russia Friendship Bridge international project has involved students from Russian and Azerbaijani schools and art centers. The project was launched last year on October 1 and featured more than 130 works. The professional jury headed by the Honored Artist of Russia Asgar Mammadov chose the five winners in 5-9 and 10-17 age groups.

Asgar Mammadov admitted that choosing a winner was very difficult: all the drawings were made with a soul, each in own style ... Adult participants were assessed for performance and originality of Friendship theme and the kids - mostly for working with color.

Adviser to the ambassador of Azerbaijan in Russia, Vugar Imamaliyev, conveyed greetings of Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu, and invited all participants to visit Azerbaijan. “Friendship between Azerbaijan and Russia has centuries-old roots and a glorious future,” said Imamaliyev.

Head of the inter-parliamentary friendship group Azerbaijan-Russia Dmitry Savelyev expressed his confidence that such a creative contests encourage growing interest of Russian and Azeri children towards each other.

Secretary of the Expert Council on Education of the State Duma Irina Bogacheva promised that the best works of the competition will be displayed at the exhibition of the Golden Ball International Prize of the Revival and Hope Foundation, which is being regularly held in the Russian State Duma.