Video demonstrating fireworks during the days of Azerbaijani Culture in Cannes revealed

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Video demonstrating the fireworks during the days of Azerbaijani Culture in Cannes revealed.

Days of Azerbaijani Culture is helding in Cannes, France, organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation from July 14 up to 31.

Report was told by press service of Heydar Aliyev Foundation the ceremony was followed by annual Festival d'Art Pyrotechnigue where Baki Fireworks Group was first to perform.Azerbaijan is taking part in the festival since 2013 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.This year's fireworks are distinguished by the nature of the competition.

The show featured works of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Muslim Magomayev, Alakbar Tagiyev as well as traditional Azerbaijani mugham performed by world-renowned Alim Gasimov.

Along with Azerbaijan, Poland, France, England and Argentina are also included in Festival d'Art Pyrotechnigue in Cannes which will last until August 24. This year's show presented by Azerbaijan was distinguished by its originality and became a true celebration of fireworks for the residents of Cannes and tourists from all over the world, leaving good impressions on them.

