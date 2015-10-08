 Top
    Close photo mode

    Vasif Talibov signs a decree on restoration and study of Gulistan tomb-mausoleum

    According to the document, ANAS Nakhchivan bureau is to create a research group Gulistan tomb-mausoleum

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on restoration and study of Gulistan tomb-mausoleum.

    Report informs, the order of the Office of Nakhchivan National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan together with the State Committee of Urban Development and Architecture instructed to conduct recovery operations at Gulistan tomb-mausoleum on a scientific basis.

    According to the document, Nakhchivan bureau of ANAS is to create a research group "Gulistan tomb-mausoleum."

    Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the special division of the Border "Nakhchivan" instructed to carry out the necessary measures for a free visit of the tomb after its restoration.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi