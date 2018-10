Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 130th anniversary with a variety of events are held in Budapest.

Report was told in Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary this is a concert of works by composer performed by Hungarian "Danube" symphonic orchestra.

The concert will take place in early December.

Azerbaijani People's Artist, professor Yalcin Adigozalov will be a conductor of the concert.