Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Traditional Uzeir Hajibeyli 6th International Music Festival will be held in Baku with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on September 18 – 28, Report informs citing the Foundation.

55 well-known musicians from Russia, Belarus, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Netherlands and Australia will participate in the Festival. Among them, there is the State Chamber Orchestra of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “Arirang” Wind Instruments Quintet, “Australia’s Young Virtuosos” Group, Yevgeni Bushkov, Ilia Grubert, Alexander Novosyolov, Lyudmila Trifonova, Kseniya Knorre, Andris Vejumniyeks, Kasparas Uinskas, Vladimir Gromov, at the same time, the Uzeir Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra, the Azerbaijan State Choir Cappella, the Azerbaijan State Folk Music Instruments Orchestra, the G.Garayev State Chamber Orchestra, our the country’s well-known masters of art, young talented musicians and others.

Concerts of the Festival will take place at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic, the International Mugham Centre, the State Chamber and Organ Music Hall, The State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Azerbaijan, the Uzeir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy, the Azerbaijan Composers Union, the State Museum of Music Culture, and Aghjabedi district’s “Garabagh” Mugham Centre.

Master classes are planned to be held at music establishments of Baku during the Festival.

Premiere of the Opera “Figaro’s wedding” by W.A.Mozart will take place for music lovers at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, and our eminent composers will present a jubilee concert devoted to the 90thanniversary of eminent composer Suleyman Alaskarov at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic.

Within the framework of the Festival will also take place a theoretical and practical conference on the theme of “Turkic peoples’ music as joint values” with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Composers Union, a concert by “Trio-Classic” Group and presentation of the “Mugham Encyclopaedia” (in Russian).