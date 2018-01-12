Uzbekistan may open Azerbaijan Culture and Arts Center named after Gara Garayev

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Samir Abbasov, Director of Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan has met with Ibrahim Yuldashev, Rector of Institute of Arts and Culture of the country.

Report informs citing the Centre, at the meeting, the sides discussed signing of a memorandum on expanding cooperation between the center and the institute, as well as establishment of cooperation relations with higher education institutions of Azerbaijan in the future.

Noting implementation of significant reforms and projects by the country's leadership in Uzbekistan in recent years, I. Yuldashev added that important tasks have also been set before the universities.

Stressing declaration of 2018 as "Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic" in Azerbaijan as well as relevant orders signed by the Azerbaijani President on celebration of the 100th anniversary of great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev, 135th anniversary of poet and playwright Huseyn Javid, he offered to create Azerbaijan Culture and Arts Center named after Gara Garayev at the Uzbek Institute of Arts and Culture. He noted that the Azerbaijani side will present relevant publications, national souvenirs, feature and documentary films, discs consisting of national music, photos and paintings to the centre.

At the end, the institute's building, various faculties were reviewed, they got acquainted with the dance, theater auditorium, as well as the laboratory subordinated to the institue for television and radio experts. Young talented children of the Pantomime Theater of the institute have performed.