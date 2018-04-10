 Top
    Unveiled program of the 1st Latin America Film Festival in Baku

    7 cinema films will be demonstrated

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 1st Latin America Film Festival will be held in Baku on April 16-19 with the organizational support of Embassies of the Latin American countries in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the Embassy of Columbia in Azerbaijan.

    The main purpose of the festival is to familiarize Azerbaijani community with Latin American culture and traditions including their activities in the area of cinematography.

    7 cinema films produced by Columbia, Costa-Rica, Brazil, Cuba, Argentina, Mexico and Peru will be shown in the framework of the festival. 

